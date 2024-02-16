Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Update

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 431,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,236,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,542,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,650,000 after buying an additional 96,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,753,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Camden National has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $42.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

