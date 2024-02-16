Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $91.83. 1,085,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,757. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.