CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CBAK Energy Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 241,995 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 612,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

CBAT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 102,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,247. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

