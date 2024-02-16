CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS.
NYSE CBZ traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $71.55. 671,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.80.
In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
