CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS.

NYSE CBZ traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $71.55. 671,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.80.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,006 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,718,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

