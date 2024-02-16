CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. 2,653,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,934,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,277,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,149,000 after purchasing an additional 203,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,475,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,843,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,809,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,631,000 after buying an additional 1,304,756 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

