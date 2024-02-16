CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 129,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,105. The stock has a market cap of $722.80 million, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,675,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

