Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Shares Up 1.9%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.31 and last traded at $58.31. 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKEL. UBS Group AG raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 302.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 148.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 61.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,337,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,354,000 after purchasing an additional 508,360 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

