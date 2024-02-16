Christopher Binyon Sarofim Purchases 6,000,000 Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Binyon Sarofim bought 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Flame Acquisition Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SOC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,670. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

