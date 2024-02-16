Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 3.0% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 466.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.94. 579,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.64 and its 200 day moving average is $218.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $252.70.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

