Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 2,953 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,928,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,315,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

