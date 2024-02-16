Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.00. 2,143,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.58. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $252.33. The company has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

