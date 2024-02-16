Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.76. 21,713,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,492,244. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.