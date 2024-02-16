Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.62.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $11.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,326,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,891. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.