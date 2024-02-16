CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC) Announces Dividend of $1.33

CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from CNB Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.60.
CNB Financial Services Price Performance
CBFC stock remained flat at $30.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. CNB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
About CNB Financial Services
