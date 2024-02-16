Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.33

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and traded as low as $19.13. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 16,319 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

