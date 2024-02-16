Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.33

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and traded as low as $19.13. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 16,319 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
