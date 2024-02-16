Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.84

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.84 and traded as low as $14.50. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83.

Community Investors Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

