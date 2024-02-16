Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.90.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

