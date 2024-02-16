Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

COOLW stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Corner Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 499,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204,506 shares during the period.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

