CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $446,889.59 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $446,889.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,090.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CorVel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRVL stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $255.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.61.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

About CorVel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 55.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.