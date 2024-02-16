Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Crane NXT has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.1 %

CXT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 487,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Crane NXT has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $63.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane NXT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.