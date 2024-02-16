Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.9 million-$888.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.9 million.

Crocs Stock Down 2.2 %

Crocs stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,873. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.78.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Crocs by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Crocs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

