Cronos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.77 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $8.77 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000838 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

