Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $393.53

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.53 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 422.16 ($5.33). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.11), with a volume of 3,704 shares.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 394.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 374.48. The company has a market capitalization of £938.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,245.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

