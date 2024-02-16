David Powers Sells 5,993 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.8 %

DECK stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $863.80. 259,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,451. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $739.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

