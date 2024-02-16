DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.29

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.29 and traded as low as $96.36. DBS Group shares last traded at $97.10, with a volume of 135,943 shares trading hands.

DBS Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31.

DBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.