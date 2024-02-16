DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

