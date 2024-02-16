Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.600-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $12.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,184. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

