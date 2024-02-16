DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Down 5.0% in January

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $389,709.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

DocuSign stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

