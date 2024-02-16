Doug Bailey Sells 423 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $31,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.35. 393,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,998. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Power Integrations by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 99,942 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

