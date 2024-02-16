Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 5,263.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,903 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up about 1.0% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Dropbox worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 102.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $32,536,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,085,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,330. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.