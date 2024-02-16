Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $524.94

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 524.94 ($6.63) and traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.05). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 547.50 ($6.91), with a volume of 3,650 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £160.63 million, a PE ratio of 13,687.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 525.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 519.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

