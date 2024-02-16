Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
Elme Communities has a payout ratio of 1,440.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Elme Communities to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.
Elme Communities Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE ELME traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $14.11. 1,968,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,357. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elme Communities
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elme Communities
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.