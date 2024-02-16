Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Elme Communities has a payout ratio of 1,440.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Elme Communities to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

NYSE ELME traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $14.11. 1,968,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,357. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $304,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Elme Communities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 676,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

