Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

ESBA remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.