Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,455,738 shares changing hands.

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.68 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Further Reading

