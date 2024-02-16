Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. 207,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $274.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

