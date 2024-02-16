Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Issues Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Encore Wire Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,631. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $138.20 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average is $191.25.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,846,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 118,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.