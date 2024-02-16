Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 364,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,620. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Enova International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

