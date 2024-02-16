Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.4 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.80.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Entegris has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. State of Wyoming raised its position in Entegris by 28.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

