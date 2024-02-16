Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Envista by 730.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE NVST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 3,083,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,236. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

