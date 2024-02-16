EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.000-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.260-2.340 EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $11.00 on Friday, hitting $312.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.46 and a 200 day moving average of $263.11. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.27.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

