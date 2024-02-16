Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Evergreen worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVGR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,162,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergreen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EVGR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,795. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21. Evergreen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Evergreen Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

Featured Stories

