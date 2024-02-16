EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 149,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,239. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

