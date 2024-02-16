EVERTEC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.
EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.
EVERTEC Stock Performance
EVTC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of EVERTEC
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
