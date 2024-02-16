Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.56. 8,860,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 3,853,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares in the company, valued at $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,088 shares of company stock worth $7,316,474. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

