Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.50

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.50 and traded as low as $45.01. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 8,871 shares traded.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 969.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 220,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.