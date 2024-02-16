Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.50

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.50 and traded as low as $45.01. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 8,871 shares traded.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
