Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.05

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.05 and last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 244411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $596.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

