First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,125 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 1,039,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,917. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,679. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

