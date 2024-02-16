First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 1,845,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,367,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $554.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

