Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Down 5.5% in January

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Five Below Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $190.01. The stock had a trading volume of 490,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,103. Five Below has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.88.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

Read Our Latest Report on FIVE

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.