Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as low as $14.77. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 71,330 shares traded.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

