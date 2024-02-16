Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as low as $14.77. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 71,330 shares traded.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
